Mobile World Congress 2017: Highlights aus Barcelona
LG G6
LG hat auf dem Mobile World Congress in Barcelona sein neues Smartphone-Flaggschiff G6 vorgestellt. Die Ränder des Alu-Gehäuses sind ziemlich schmal, sodass die Abmessungen des mit einem 5,7 Zoll großen Display ausgestatteten Smartphones insgesamt relativ kompakt bleiben. Mit einer Höhe von 148,9 mm ist es exakt so groß wie das LG G4 mit 5,5 Zoll Screen. Und mit einer Breite von 71,9 mm unterbietet es sämtliche Vorgänger der G-Serie erheblich, die bis auf 76,1 mm kommen. Mit 7,9 mm Tiefe ist es allerdings etwas dicker als das G5, aber dünner als das G4.
Highlight des G6 ist das Display mit einer Auflösung von 2880 mal 1440 Pixel. Es unterstützt Dolby Vision und HDR 10 auf. Beides sind Bildformate mit einem höheren Dynamikumfang, die eine verbesserte Anzeige versprechen. Weitere Infos: LG G6
