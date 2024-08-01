Young people overtake their parents: clever strategies for building wealth

These figures are surprising: The age of investors is getting younger and younger. Many young people aged 18 and over now have their own portfolio and are consistently working on building up their wealth. This shows a strong demographic change worldwide. In contrast to their parents, who were often only able and willing to save much later, Generation Z and co. are now doing better. This article provides the reasons for this and insights into their successful strategies.

No crisis mood: young people enter the financial market without fear, but not without a plan

Today’s young people barely experienced the major financial crisis of 2008, if at all. This crisis, triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, led to a massive loss of confidence in the financial market. As they did not experience this directly, they are less hesitant to invest. Their parents, on the other hand, were strongly influenced by these events and are often more cautious.

Today’s young investors inform themselves thoroughly about derivatives and hedging measures. They know that companies that want to become active on the financial market and offer derivatives must apply for an international code, the https://lei.net/en-us/. This measure ensures greater transparency and security for investors. Thanks to this information, young people are taking calculated risks and using modern tools to protect their investments.

Financial education through YouTube and co.

Access to comprehensive online resources gives young people a clear information advantage. Platforms such as YouTube and Instagram offer them easy-to-understand content on financial policy topics. These channels present complex information in a clear and understandable way, which makes learning easier. Experts and influencers share their strategies and tips there, allowing young people to follow practical approaches.

YouTube offers countless videos on topics such as investing, saving and building wealth. Young people can acquire in-depth knowledge in a short space of time. Tutorials and explanatory videos make it possible to understand the basics of the financial world step by step. Instagram complements these learning opportunities to short, concise posts and stories that summarise important financial topics.

Social media also promotes dialogue and discussion. In comments and forums, young people share their experiences and learn from each other. This interaction creates a dynamic learning environment that facilitates entry into the world of finance through a practical approach.

The use of these modern platforms offers a decisive advantage. Young people can access the information anytime and anywhere and integrate it into their everyday lives. This makes learning more flexible and efficient. While their parents had to rely on traditional media and educational institutions, young people benefit from the wealth of digital information.

Why investors are getting younger and younger: the fear of monetary nothingness

The democratisation of the financial markets has meant that trading in shares, bonds and other securities is no longer the preserve of the wealthy. Many see investments as a stepping stone to achieving financial independence. This development is underpinned by data from the World Economic Forum, which shows that 70% of retail investors worldwide are under the age of 45.

Differences in different countries

In China, over 90% of university-educated citizens aged 22 to 32 consider investing an important part of their life plan. Traditional methods such as buying property are less relevant to them. In India, over 120 million people have become retail investors between 2019 and 2023, with the majority aged between 22 and 35. This young investor group is looking for ways to secure their financial future through smart investments.

In Europe, where small investments have historically been less common, the European Commission has developed a plan to promote small investments and strengthen financial resilience. Young Europeans are increasingly beginning to recognise the benefits of investing and are using the resources available to get involved in the financial markets.

These financial products are in demand among young investors

A change in trend can be seen not only in the age of investors, but also in financial products. Young people today want more than just financial returns from their investments. According to a recent survey by U.S. Bank, almost two thirds of Gen Z investors want to organise their portfolio in a way that supports their beliefs and values. This willingness to prioritise personal values over financial gain is widespread among young investors. More than four-fifths of Gen Z and Millennial investors are willing to accept a lower return than the 10-year S&P 500 average of 12% if the companies they invest in align with their beliefs.

Investment strategies and financial instruments

Active young investors often use a mix of individual stocks and ETFs to diversify their portfolios while representing their values. One example is Matthew Ivler, a 23-year-old mechanical engineer who is increasingly focussing his investment decisions on ETFs. Ivler originally started with individual stocks, but has found that ETFs offer a better way to track the market while taking ethical considerations into account.

ETFs such as the Invesco Water Resources ETF, which invests in utilities dedicated to water purification and conservation, or stocks such as Edison International, which focuses on renewable energy, feature prominently in Ivler’s portfolio. These investments reflect his growing climate awareness and show how young investors are aligning their investment decisions with their personal beliefs.

Crypto trend is also being embraced by young investors

The popularity of cryptocurrencies is also attracting many young investors. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum offer exciting opportunities and potentially high returns. Many young people see these digital currencies as an innovative technology of the future and want to get in early. The phenomenon of fear of missing out, also known as FOMO, is fuelling this trend. It is reinforced by the use of social media. When crypto influencers present new digital currencies or so-called meme coins, these often end up in the wallets of the young generation who are keen to invest. After all, they don’t want to miss out on any of the new trends on the financial market.

A remarkable example of how early investments in cryptocurrencies can pay off is the story of Erik Finman. At just 12 years old, Erik decided to invest in Bitcoin. This decision radically changed his life. After an investment of USD 1,245, which he received from his grandmother, Erik acquired around 103 Bitcoins when the price was around USD 12.

Erik had a clear vision of his financial future from a young age. Instead of taking the traditional route via an academic education, he opted for the up-and-coming technology of cryptocurrencies. This bold decision paid off when the price of Bitcoin rose to around USD 20,000 in December 2017. Erik’s initial investment grew to an impressive USD 2.07 million.