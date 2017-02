Microsoft startet Preview des Slack-Konkurrenten Teams

ANZEIGE

The European Identity & Cloud Conference 2017, taking place May 9 – 12, 2017 at the Dolce Ballhaus Forum Unterschleissheim, Munich/Germany, is Europe’s leading event for Identity and Access Management (IAM), Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC), as well as Cloud Security. For the 11th time the EIC will offer best practices and discussions with more than 700 participants from worldwide companies including most of the leading vendors, end users, thought leaders, visionaries and analysts.