Iriver: MP3-Player mit Radio und Digicam

Das Gerät wiegt laut dem Hersteller mit Akku 63 Gramm. Neben MP3 unterstützt die Serie auch WMA, ASF und mit einem Mitte Juli erhältlichen Firmware-Update auch Ogg Vorbis.
Die Digicam liefert allerdings nur eine Auflösung von 640 mal 480 – manche Handy-Kamera liefert inzwischen schon feinere Fotos. Integriert ist ein dreifach Digital-Zoom, einen optischen Zoom gibt es nicht. Die Bilder können auf einem Display mit einer Diagonale von 1,2 Zoll betrachtet werden.
MP3-Player mit Digicam: Der iFP-1090
Iriver Recall
aber was ist mit Recall?
MP3 players recalled
Reigncom, the No. 4 MP3 player manufacturer worldwide, has agreed to allow consumers to exchange malfunctioning iFP 700, 800 and 1000 players. The company has confirmed that the players can emit white noise, although the problem occurs only in a fraction of the devices. Reigncom posted a video of CEO Yang Duck Jun apologizing for the problem. The Korean company, mostly known for the iRiver line of players, holds a 7 percent market share worldwide, according to NPD Group, and is ranked fourth in shipments.
July 22, 2004
