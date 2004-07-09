Iriver: MP3-Player mit Radio und Digicam

Unternehmen stellt Lösung mit geringer Auflösung für 249 Euro vor

von Martin Fiutak am , 11:20 Uhr

Iriver hat mit der Flashplayer-Serie iFP-1000 eine Kombination aus MP3-Player, Digicam und Radio auf den Markt gebracht. Der „iFP-1090“ mit einer Kapazität von 256 MByte ist ab sofort für 249 Euro verfügbar. Wer die doppelte Speichermenge will, muss 349 Euro zahlen.

Das Gerät wiegt laut dem Hersteller mit Akku 63 Gramm. Neben MP3 unterstützt die Serie auch WMA, ASF und mit einem Mitte Juli erhältlichen Firmware-Update auch Ogg Vorbis.

Die Digicam liefert allerdings nur eine Auflösung von 640 mal 480 – manche Handy-Kamera liefert inzwischen schon feinere Fotos. Integriert ist ein dreifach Digital-Zoom, einen optischen Zoom gibt es nicht. Die Bilder können auf einem Display mit einer Diagonale von 1,2 Zoll betrachtet werden.

Iriver
MP3-Player mit Digicam: Der iFP-1090

