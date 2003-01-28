Neues 20 Zoll Cinema Display von Apple

Apple (Börse Frankfurt: APC) hat ein neues 20 Zoll Cinema-Display vorgestellt. Das Aktiv-Matrix-LCD im Breitformat verfügt über eine Auflösung von 1680 x 1050 Pixel – mehr als das nicht mehr erhältliche 22 Zoll Cinema Display.
Wie die 17- und 23-Zoll Displays von Apple ist das neue Cinema Display für den Profi-Einsatz konzipiert. Es ist lediglich circa fünf Zentimeter dick. Das Breitbild-Format (16:10) ermögliche dem Anwender zudem die Betrachtung von nahezu einer kompletten DIN A3-Seite.
Das 20 Zoll Cinema Display setzt Mac OS X voraus und schlägt mit 1623 Euro zu Buche. Das bereits länger erhältliche 17 Zoll Studio-Display wurde im Preis reduziert und kostet statt 1332,84 Euro ab sofort 811 Euro, das ebenfalls altbekannte 23 Zoll Cinema HD-Display wurde von 4986,84 auf 2551 Euro verbilligt.
Kontakt: Apple, Tel.: 089/996400 (günstigsten Tarif anzeigen)
